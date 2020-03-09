Hotter Than Hell: Dua Lipa’s 24 Best Red Carpet Looks

Pop music is getting fun again in 2020, and Dua Lipa is leading the charge. The 24-year-old is taking over with her disco-tinged banger “Don’t Start Now,” and she’s bound to cement her reign as one of pop’s most influential voices when Future Nostalgia arrives next month. As Wendy Williams would say, she’s an icon, a legend and certainly The Moment. But her legendary status extends beyond her musical releases. Dua’s also the definition of style goals. She proves that every time she so much as steps onto a city block. However, the “New Rules” siren saves some of her best looks for red carpet events.

Every time she attends an awards show or premiere, Dua absolutely delivers. Each look has a very distinct vibe. Take her ’90s-inspired glam look from the 2020 Grammys. Spaghetti straps and blue eye shadow has never looked cooler. Then there’s my favorite look. What’s that? The stunning pink, sequined mini-dress that would have made Barbie jealous, which she wore to the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. In honor of her rapidly approaching sophomore album, I put together a gallery of some of the “Physical” star’s best look. Scroll through a gallery up top and let me know if we got them all.

