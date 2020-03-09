Madonna Cancels Final Two Shows Of Her ‘Madame X Tour’

Luck has not been on Madonna’s side since she embarked on the Madame X Tour. The Queen of Pop was plagued by one tough break after another. It all started with production delays, which pushed back the show’s initial start date last year. Since then, she’s been hit by two lawsuits filed by “fans” over belatedly taking the stage. She’s also had a literal curtain dropped on her and suffered several onstage injuries that resulted in cancelled or rescheduled shows. That includes a cancelled Parisian date just last week. And today (March 9) we learned the tour is ending several days ahead of schedule.

A post on Madonna’s official website informed fans that the Madame X Tour’s final two dates have been cancelled due to the growing coronavirus pandemic. “Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled,” the update reads. Fans are able to get refunds on their tickets from the point of purchase. Thus far the “I Rise” icon hasn’t issued a formal statement of her own.

Keep an eye on this post, and we’ll get it updated if she does. In the meantime, join us in praying that Madonna has a much easier go of it next time she hits the road.

