Kelly Clarkson Covers Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me”

It’s official. Kelly Clarkson is a loud and proud Selenator. The first and best American Idol covered Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” on her talk show, transforming the chart-topping single into a soaring power ballad — complete with live band and backing vocalists. It sounded amazing and underlines the song’s timelessness and universality. If that wasn’t enough Gomez goodness, Kelly also invited Selena to talk about her new album — the very, very good Rare — and musical journey.

“I’ve constantly been trying to make my music better and better because, you know, I know that people may not think I’m the greatest singer but I just work my ass off,” the pop star revealed. “I really love writing and creating and creating melodies and growing. I felt like this was my chance to say all the things that I wanted to say.” Kelly, being the badass that she is, then corrected her. “The best singer in the world… is not the loudest,” she reminded Selena. “The best singers in the world move you and that comes from all different sounds and styles. From a singer to a singer, it’s beautiful what you do.” And that’s on period.

Watch the interview and Kelly’s stunning performance below.

