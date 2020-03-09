Good News: FLETCHER Readies New Single “Forever”

FLETCHER conquered the market on heartbreak with her very, very good you ruined new york city for me EP in 2019. And it looks like she has even bigger plans in store for 2020. The “Undrunk” star got the year in motion by teaming up with Niall Horan for a lush cover of Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” She’ll reunite with him on the Nice To Meet Ya North American Tour later this year. But before then we’re getting more music. Last week we learned she has a song called “Last Laugh” on the Promising Young Woman soundtrack. Today (March 9) she teased another track called “Forever.”

And here’s the best news. We don’t have to wait too long to hear the latter. “Forever” is coming this Friday, March 13. Nothing’s confirmed yet, but I’m hoping this means we’re getting another larger body of work from her this year. After all, FLETCHER offered up a taste of new music with the unveiling of “One Too Many” last November. The song picked up where her EP left off in that it found her picking up the pieces after a breakup. Hopefully her latest is another fierce anthem about moving on. No matter what, I’m expecting a serious bop. Check out her announcement below and pre-save “Forever” here.

View this post on Instagram friday A post shared by FLETCHER (@findingxfletcher) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

