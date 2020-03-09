Feeling Lucky? Dinah Jane Announces New Single “Lottery”

Dinah Jane Drops 'SZNS' The Fifth Harmony diva teams with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For 'SZNS.' MORE >>

Are you feeling lucky? Dinah Jane is returning on Friday (March 13) with a new single called “Lottery.” It will be for the Fifth Harmony singer’s first release of 2020 — I’m not sure what happened to “Missed A Spot” — and promises to be a banger. “I’m ready for that freaky friday are you?” the budding solo star captioned the neon-drenched cover, which depicts the outline of a naked woman in heels, on Instagram. “Get ready for a bangerrr.” Those three r’s in banger tell me that she means business!

No doubt, “Lottery” will be one of the highlights of Dinah’s upcoming world tour. The 24-date live extravaganza kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona on April 7 and then crisscrosses North America, before winding up in Paris, France on May 23. The “Bottled Up” hitmaker will be joined by Indonesian pop sensation AGNEZ MO, who is expected to perform all her recent singles including “Diamonds” and “Overdose.” As for Dinah’s setlist? I’d love to hear “SZNS,” “Heard It All Before” and a couple of 5H classics. See her announcement below.

