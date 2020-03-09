Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love Debuts At #5 On Billboard Hot 100

Paws up! Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” is off to an impressive start. The lead single from Chromatica (due April 10) debuted at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. While early predictions had it debuting as high as number three, this is still cause for celebration. “Stupid Love” becomes Mother Monster’s 16th top 10 hit and her highest-charting solo single since “Applause” back in 2013. It’s also her first single to debut in the top 10 since “Dope” crashed into the chart at number eight (under somewhat dubious circumstances) also in 2013.

It will tell if “Stupid Love” can reach the very top. The feel-good bop is making huge gains at pop radio and is destined to rebound on streaming and iTunes when promo kicks in. Knowing Gaga, there’s sure to be no shortage of TV appearances and performances. Not to mention the Chromatica Ball, which kicks off in Paris on July 24 and then stops in London, before arriving in North America on August 5. Tickets for US dates go on sale on Friday (March 13) and you can find more information here. Also, revisit the endearing “Stupid Love” video below.

[Via Billboard].

