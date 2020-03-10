John-Robert Makes His Major-Label Debut With “Urs”

John-Robert first popped up on my radar in early 2019 with the haunting “Adeline.” At the time, I felt the song had more in common with James Blake and Bon Iver than the growing horde of emotional singer/songwriter dudes — and that’s equally true of “Urs.” Today (March 10), the 19-year-old makes his major-label debut via Nice Life/Warner Records — displaying craftsmanship and conviction that belies his age and the subject matter. (“Urs” is essentially about a teen crush).

“But devotion’s like an ocean that’s swallowing me, swallowing me whole,” the Virginia native sings on the chorus. “And I can’t fight the feeling that I want to grow, I want to grow old with you.” He then waves the white flag. “I’m yours,” John-Robert belts. “So do whatever… you want with me.” What inspired the track? “I wrote [it] when I was a 17-year-old delusional romantic who couldn’t express himself and did nothing but sit around writing severely biased narratives, actively participating in wishful thinking,” the newcomer admits. “It’s not a love song, it’s a case study.”

Watch the intimate and unexpectedly surreal “Urs” video, which was directed by Spencer Ford, below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!