Justin Timberlake Teams Up With Anderson .Paak For “Don’t Slack”

Justin Timberlake co-produced the entire Trolls World Tour soundtrack and it is shaping up to be a funk-heavy, R&B adventure. With the SZA-assisted “The Other Side” already making huge gains at radio, the enduring hitmaker rolls out the second single from the album. “Don’t Slack” features Anderson .Paak and is a feel-good toe-tapper with serious soul. “Not anyone can move you this way, finally got ya’ loose from the cage,” Anderson begins the song. “I ain’t tryna schmooze you with flowers, baby — I’d rather make a power play.”

That’s when JT steps in. “Pick up your face and be proud for once, take off your cool but keep stylin’ on ’em,” he sings. “Okay, now, don’t slack.” Who knows? It might just be this year’s “Happy.” Excitingly, Justin was so inspired by the experience that he might even record a joint album with Anderson. “I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project,” the 39-year-old told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too.” Listen to their first (of hopefully many) collaborations below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!