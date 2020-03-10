Niall Horan Performs “Nice To Meet Ya” On ‘The Late Late Show’

Niall Horan’s much-anticipated sophomore LP, Heartbreak Weather, arrives on Friday (March 13) and he’s doing a little last-minute promo. Last night, the Irish heartthrob kicked off his residency on The Late Late Show with a killer performance of “Nice To Meet Ya.” Ably supported by a full band, the 26-year-old channeled his inner rock star — complete with guitar solo, screaming fans and sexy glances at the camera. One thing is clear. After wearing his heart on his sleeve during the Flicker era, Niall’s determined to have fun this time around.

If last night’s performance was any indication, the One Direction hitmaker’s Nice To Meet Ya Tour is going to be a raucous party. It kicks off in Nashville, Tennessee on April 20 and stops in most major cities before winding up in San Jose, California on May 20. (Get your tickets here). In other news, Niall just released a remix of “No Judgement.” Dutch DJ Steve Void ramps up the BPM without erasing the breezy essence of the original. Feast your eyes on “Nice To Meet Ya” live and listen to the remix below.

