Billie Eilish Kicks Off ‘Where Do We Go?’ World Tour: Pics & Setlist

Billie Eilish launched the Where Do We Go? World Tour in Miami, Florida last night (March 9) in front of a sold-out crowd at the American Airlines Arena. She stunned fans by beginning the show suspended in the air, dangling from a bed, but soon came back down to earth. The 18-year-old kicked off the very-generous setlist (she performs more than 20 songs) with “bury a friend” and then segued into “you should see me in a crown.” Given that Billie has only released one album, she eventually worked her way through every single track on the Grammy-winning When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The green-haired superstar also sprinkled in songs from her Don’t Smile At Me EP — “ocean eyes,” “COPYCAT,” “idontwannabeyouanymore” and “bellyache” made the cut — as well as a couple of rarities including “WHEN I WAS OLDER” from the Roma soundtrack and a cover of “The Hill” from cult movie musical Once. As for staging, Billie kept it minimal. The focus here is on the teenager’s raw talent and musicianship. You can click through our gallery of pics from opening night up top and peruse the setlist, which is subject to change, below.

Billie’s Where Do We Go? World Tour opening night setlist:

1. “Bed” (intro)

2. “bury a friend”

3. “you should see me in a crown”

4. “my strange addiction”

5. “ocean eyes”

6. “COPYCAT”

7. “WHEN I WAS OLDER”

8. “8”

9. “wish you were gay”

10. “xanny”

11. “The Hill,” “lovely,” “listen before i go” and “i love you” medley

12. “ilomilo”

13. “bellyache”

14. “idontwannabeyouanymore”

15. “No Time to Die”

16. “when the party’s over”

17. “Not My Responsibility” (video interlude)

18. “all the good girls go to hell”

19. “everything i wanted”

20. “bad guy”

21. “goodbye”

