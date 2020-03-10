Katy Perry Performs “Never Worn White” Live For The First Time

Katy Perry is currently in Australia — she performed at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne in front of a record crowd at the MCG — and decided to get in a little promo. The superstar, who recently revealed that she is expecting her first child, dropped by The Project to talk about her pregnancy, new music and activism. She also treated the studio audience to the very first live performance of “Never Worn White.” A certain segment of Stan Twitter loves to come from the 35-year-old’s vocals, but this rendition was beyond repute.

The mom-to-be belted like she never has before over a lush orchestral arrangement. It sounded absolutely blissful and Katy radiated pure joy. Of course, “Never Worn White” isn’t the lead single from KP5. (In a recent Instagram live she referred to the ballad as “a good way to start out”). However, it can’t be too far away. After all, the enduring hitmaker revealed that the album drops very soon. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” Katy teased. “Not only will I be giving birth literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.” Bring it on!

Watch the first live performance of “Never Worn White” below.

