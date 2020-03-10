Future Hit: BENEE’s “Supalonely” Is Absolutely Irresistible

BENEE Interview We speak to the Kiwi newcomer about stellar debut EP, 'FIRE ON MARZZ.' MORE >>

New Zealand’s BENEE has a hit on her hands with “Supalonely” featuring Gus Dapperton. Like Ant Saunders’ “Yellow Hearts,” Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” (among many others), the ’70s-tinged loner anthem went viral on TikTok and quickly started racking up huge streaming numbers. With the song now ranking in the top 40 most-streamed songs on US Spotify, surging downloads and nascent radio airplay, it’s only a matter of time before BENEE makes her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I know I fucked up, I’m just a loser,” the 20-year-old begins the self-deprecating bop. “Shouldn’t be with ya, guess I’m a quitter.” She then ruminates on her mistakes over lo-fi disco beats on the chorus. “While you’re out there drinking, I’m just here thinking,” the Auckland native muses. “About where I should’ve been, I’ve been lonely.” That takes us to the iconic refrain: “I’m a lonely bitch.” It’s an oddball alt-pop experiment that somehow manages to be the most upbeat song about hating yourself — possibly ever.

Watch the ROME-directed video below and dive into BENEE’s very good 2019 EPs, Fire On Marzz and Stella & Steve.

