Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Is Now Available On CD Single & 7″ Vinyl

Demi Lovato’s comeback single, “I Love Me,” is already off to a flying start — racking up 15 million views on YouTube and 10 million streams on Spotify in less than a week. The song, which was co-written by British pop star Anne-Marie, will get an added boost from physical sales. Demi is releasing the song on 7″ vinyl and CD single. For a very limited time you can even buy a signed CD single with an alternate cover. This is becoming an increasingly common marketing move by record companies. Could physical formats be making a comeback?

It will be interesting to see where “I Love Me” debuts on the Billboard Hot 100. Stand-alone single “Anyone” landed at number 34 (admittedly, it had the benefit of a performance at the Grammys), but there is considerably more hype and momentum behind this release. With radio airplay just starting to kick in now and major promotion still to come, there’s every chance “I Love Me” could eventually become Demi’s 5th top 10 hit. Watch the triumphant video, which references the pop star’s battle with addiction, below.

