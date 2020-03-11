ALMA Announces New EP, ‘Have U Seen Her? Pt. II’

ALMA is releasing the second part of her Have U Seen Her? EP trilogy on March 13. “HUSH PT2 OUT THIS FRIDAY!” the Finnish pop star informed fans via social media. “3 new songs if u guess all the track titles right I give you free merch.” While I’m not game to guess all three titles, there’s a fair chance that the punk-inspired “Bad News Baby” might make the cut. It’s also encouraging that we’re getting an extra song this time around. (The first installment was comprised of the title track and a collaboration with Tove Lo called “Worst Behavior”).

The 24-year-old really came into her own last year. Finland’s greatest export helped shape the sound of pop as both a songwriter (she co-penned Miley Cyrus’ “Mother’s Daughter” and “Slide Away”) and artist. With two EPs in the can and another on the way — not to mention her excellent Heavy Rules Mixtape — ALMA already has enough songs for a killer debut album. With any luck, it will arrive before the year is over. See the rising star’s announcement below and revisit HUSH Pt. I at the bottom of the post.

ALMA’s announcement:

Listen to Have U Seen Her? Pt. I:

