Christina Aguilera Nails First Live Performance Of “Loyal Brave True”

Christina Aguilera performed “Loyal Brave True” for the first time last night (March 10) on Jimmy Kimmel Live and absolutely nailed it. The songstress, attired in black-and-red silk robe, delivered a vocal master class — showing restraint when needed and then pulling the trigger at the appropriate moment. “Losing is easy, winning takes bravery,” she belts on the Mulan ballad over Chinese drums and the traditional guzheng (that zither-like instrument). “I am a tiger’s fool, out in the open.”

“Should I ask myself in the water, what a warrior would do?” Xtina ponders on the chorus. “Tell me underneath my armor, am I loyal, brave, and true?” With Disney’s live action remake arriving in theaters at the end of the month, there’s every chance that “Loyal Brave True” could become a well-deserved hit for Christina. She also re-recorded “Reflection” for the movie, which is yet another reason to go and see it. Don’t be shocked if this is in the running for Best Original Song at next year’s Oscars.

