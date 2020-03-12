Tones And I Drops New Songs “Bad Child” & “You Can’t Be Happy All The Time”

At this point, the word phenomenon doesn’t do Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” justice. The irresistible bop has racked up more than 1.2 billion streams on Spotify alone and has topped the chart in every major market except the US. And that’s only a matter of time. The Aussie pop star returns tonight (March 11) with a pair of new songs called “Bad Child” and “You Can’t Be Happy All The Time.” As the titles suggest, both are introspective and tinged with sadness. The difference is that one is a bop and the other is a ballad.

Let’s start with “Bad Child” because it will probably be all over radio in a couple of months. “My family always said I was the bad child, throwing me away into the bad pile,” Toni Watson (her real name) begins the song. “All my life been putting on a fake smile, sitting on my own feel like I’m exiled.” Relatable. She makes peace with it on the sing-along chorus. “I guess I’m always gonna be the bad child, I guess I’m always gonna be the mad child,” Tones And I sings. “‘Cause you will never understand my weird mind.”

“You Can’t Be Happy All The Time” is more plaintive. “I’m looking for a sign, my only friends have been online,” the hitmaker laments. “And as I close my eyes I tell myself I’m fine.” Unfortunately, there isn’t really a happy ending. “I’m alright, tomorrow I’ll be fine,” she sings unconvincingly. “‘Cause you can’t be happy, you can’t be happy all the time.” Listen to both songs below.

Bad Child:

“You Can’t Be Happy All The Time”:

