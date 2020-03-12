Ava Max Relaunches With Empowering Anthem “Kings & Queens”

Ava Max is back! Today (March 12) the 26-year-old offers up the lead single off her eagerly awaited debut album. And “Kings & Queens” is just as much of an energy-raising banger as breakout hit “Sweet But Psycho” or fan-favored bop “Salt.” Produced by Cirkut, her latest is all about empowering female listeners. “No damsel in distress. Don’t need to save me,” she sings over electrified beats. “You might think I’m weak without a sword, but if I had one it’d be bigger than yours.” That clever line leads directly into the chorus.

“If all of the kings have their queens on the throne we would pop champagne and raise a toast. To all of the queens who are fighting alone, baby, you are not dancing on your own.” The end result is another beguiling anthem that highlights Ava’s ability to fill dance floors across the globe. It’s also sure to continue building anticipation for her full-length debut. Following cuts like last year’s “Freaking Me Out” and her AJ Mitchell duet “Slow Dance,” the hitmaker has momentum on her side as she moves into a new era.

Press play on “Kings & Queens” below and let us know what you think.

