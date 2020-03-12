Lady Gaga Says There Will Be Duets On ‘Chromatica’

Well, this is exciting! Lady Gaga revealed that there are multiple collaborations on Chromatica (due April 10) in an interview with French broadcaster NRJ. “I have some very exciting duets that I’ve done on the album, I don’t want to reveal quite yet but I’m excited for you to hear them,” Mother Monster began. “I love working with other artists, it was a wonderful experience and Chromatica for me as an album is really about dancing.” As for the identity of Gaga’s duet partners? The prime suspects are Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK.

In fact, the rumors about the “Stupid Love” hitmaker collaborating with Ariana have been circulating for the best part of a month. The superstars have been extremely chummy on social media and various insiders have hinted at a duet. As for BLACKPINK, well, K-Pop is taking over the world and Lady Gaga is a global phenomenon. Time will tell if either of them actually appear on Chromatica, but it is starting to look plausible — at the very least. Dig into the rumors and listen to the pop icon’s French interview below.

The rumors:

ARIANA AND BLACKPINK ON LADY GAGA'S ALBUM?

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN ??? pic.twitter.com/ZhhxdunCDl — ℓ 🖤 (@lisacursed) March 2, 2020

Gaga confirms duets:

"well i have some very exciting duets that i've done on the album… i love working with other artists it was a wonderful experience." – lady gaga on her new album, #Chromatica pic.twitter.com/sjcDXoFUGn — Lady Gaga Lately ♈ (@AMENARTPOP) March 12, 2020

