JoJo Is Looking For A Real “Man” On Her Catchy New Single

This week has been a literal dumpster fire with bad news around every corner. But thankfully there are some things to look forward to as we move into the weekend. First of all, we get to dig into the latest taste of JoJo’s upcoming album Good To Know. Today (March 13), the 29-year-old joined the New Music Friday lineup with “Man.” On it, she opens up about finding security in life and setting the standards for anyone she’d consider sharing that with. There’s only one guideline: She’s not looking for any players.

“If I’m gonna love someone, well damn I’m gonna need a fucking man. Someone who want me like a fan. I need somebody who can love me like I love me.” Those are good rules as far as I’m concerned. “Man” follows last year’s “Joanna,” which acted as a musical introduction to the era, and the CHIKA-assisted “Sabotage.” And so far it’s probably my favorite of the bunch. There’s a smoothness to JoJo’s always exceptional voice, and I cannot get enough of the self-assured lyrics. Hopefully it nets her a well-deserved hit.

Even more, I’m looking forward to a release date for the remainder of the album. JoJo has been teasing out the tracklist on Instagram over the last few days, and there are several songs that I need as soon as possible. Examples include “Lonely Hearts,” “Gold” and (my personal favorite) “Pedialyte.” Legends only. While we wait for more details press play on “Man” below.

