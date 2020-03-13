Rita Ora Returns With New Single “How To Be Lonely”

Rita Ora introduces her third LP with a mid-tempo tune called “How To Be Lonely.” Penned by “Someone You Loved” hitmaker Lewis Capaldi, the track finds the pop star deep in her feelings — battling insecurity and lack of self-worth. “He’d tell me that he loved me more than most, that he could be the one to take me home,” she begins the song. “But am I good enough to be the everything that he could want?” By the time the soaring chorus arrives, the Brit has gone into full meltdown mode.

“Feeling like losing you will show me how to be lonely,” Rita belts. “Ain’t nobody can hold me like the way you hold me.” This is nice way to kick off an era. “How To Be Lonely” isn’t exactly the banger I was hoping for (I still think dance-pop is her true calling), but the track does showcase the “Anywhere” singer’s powerful pipes and growth as an artist. It will be interesting to see what she comes up with next. Dive into “How To Be Lonely” below.

