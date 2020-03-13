Kelly Clarkson Contributes “Born To Die” To ‘TROLLS World Tour’

Kelly Clarkson is a gift that just keeps giving. This week America’s first (and best) Idol already lifted our spirits with a heartstring-tugging cover of Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.” She also correctly put critics of Sel’s voice in their place during a segment on her talkshow. And as if that weren’t enough, today (March 13) she joins the New Music Friday lineup. Several times over actually. The Meaning Of Life star lends her voice to several songs on the soundtrack for TROLLS World Tour.

Most notably is a solo number called (no joke) “Born To Die.” And the song (co-written by Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake) is just as eerie as the title implies. “We don’t hope for making things better. All we want is to keep it together,” Kelly sings over sparse strings. “Every day is a rainy day, no changing the weather. This kind of life has made our hearts as hard as leather.” It just gets bleaker. “We all know that we’re just born to die,” she adds. Or course, Kelly’s voice is perfect on the country-tinged standard.

While “Born To Die” is decidedly darker than previous soundtrack contributions including Justin Timberlake’s SZA duet “The Other Side” and Anderson .Paak-assisted “Don’t Slack,” it’s every bit as good. Press play on the rest of the soundtrack here and listen to Kelly’s solo contribution below.

