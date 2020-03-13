Norah Jones Announces 7th LP ‘Pick Me Up Off The Floor,’ Drops “I’m Alive”

Here’s a much-needed ray of light in the darkness. Norah Jones is releasing a new album called Pick Me Up Off The Floor on May 8. The singer/songwriter’s 7th LP is comprised of previously unreleased songs — but this is no hodgepodge of offcuts. Instead, there’s a narrative and energy that winds through it. “Every session I’ve done, there’ve been extra songs I didn’t release, and they’ve sort of been collecting for the last two years,” Norah explains in the press release. “I became really enamored with them.”

“The songs stayed stuck in my head and I realized that they had this surreal thread running through them,” she continues. “It feels like a fever dream taking place somewhere between God, the Devil, the heart, the Country, the planet, and me.” For some idea of what to expect, listen to “I’m Alive” — the album’s defiant lead single. “She’s crushed by thoughts at night of men, who want her rights and usually win,” Norah sings on an early verse, before declaring: “I’m alive, yes I’m alive.”

“Living in this country — this world — the last few years, I think there’s an underlying sense of, ‘Lift me up. Let’s get up out of this mess and try to figure some things out,'” the 40-year-old says of the album’s timeliness and politics. “If there’s a darkness to this album, it’s not meant to be an impending sense of doom, if feels more like a human longing for connection. Some of the songs that are personal also apply to the larger issues we’re all facing.” Watch the video for “I’m Alive” below and pre-order Pick Me Up Off The Floor here.

