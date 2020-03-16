Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus & More Urge You To Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Lady Gaga
In the face of the current coronavirus pandemic, many of our favorite pop stars are taking a stand. As the virus continues spreading at rapid rates across the globe they’re turning to social media to urge fans to keep themselves and others safe. And one of the key practices they’re preaching is social distancing. In a heartfelt post, Lady Gaga revealed she self-quarantined to slow the spread. “It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” she wrote. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it.”

Taylor Swift shared a similar message on her Instagram story. “This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.” Meanwhile Ariana Grande reminded fans this is not the time to take things lightly. “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger,” she wrote. “You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.”

The big-voiced siren also urged readers to support a bill moving into the Senate that would provide aid to those most affected by the ongoing situation. “Call your senators ! We need them to support this plan. Everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time.” Hilary Duff took an even stronger stance on the lack of social distancing over the weekend. “To all you young millennial assholes that key going out and partying go home. Stop killing old people please,” she urged. And Miley Cyrus chimed in to urge us all to remember to take care of one another. “Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.”

“it’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking , but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate,” she added. At a time like this it is important to remember that all hope is not lost. That’s a message Mother Monster shared as she signed off. “I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.” Scroll through a collection of responses below (including hand washing advice from Mariah Carey) and keep an eye on this post. We’ll get it updated as more roll in.

