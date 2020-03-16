Lana Del Rey Is Working On New Music In Quarantine

Lana Del Rey isn’t letting quarantine stifle her creativity. The Grammy-robbed icon fired up her Instagram to share a couple of arty pics and titles of two new songs (or perhaps just song ideas) that she’s working. According to the singer/songwriter’s voice memos, they are called “If This Is The End… I Want A Boyfriend” and “Grenadine Quarantine.” Time will tell if these turn track ever make it out into the world, but I already stan “If This Is The End… I Want A Boyfriend.”

Of course, they could also be ideas for Lana’s postponed spoken-word album. At one point, the “freestyle poetry” project was supposed to drop on January 4. It was postponed for some fine-tuning, but now might be the perfect time to release it. If anything is going to soothe the masses during this time, it’s the Norman Fucking Rockwell queen’s words of wisdom. Oh, and if you’re still hungry for Lana content, there’s also a book on way called Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. See her latest update below.

Are you ready for new music? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!