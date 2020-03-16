‘Stripped’ Revisited: Looking Back On Christina Aguilera’s Dirrtiest Era

It’s time to toss on your finest pair of assless chaps and trim your brows up nice and thin, Fighters. Why’s that? Because we’re taking a trip down memory lane to revisit Christina Aguilera’s dirrtiest era to date. Legend X established herself as instant teen royalty with the release of her self-titled album in the late ’90s. But by the time Stripped arrived in 2002, the big-voiced diva was all grown up and ready to show that fact off to the world. She made that abundantly clear with the release of the project’s stomping lead single. The raunchy banger introduced the world to Xtina, an unapologetic alter ego who did whatever she pleased.

And she made no apologies about it. As the era unfolded, Christina confidently flaunted her body in one sexy look after another at red carpet events and on stages across the globe. Of course, it wasn’t all about eye-popping fashion choices, two-toned hair, freshly plucked brows and an excess of bronzer. (I should add that all of the above are undeniably iconic choices). Xtina also inspired a generation to love themselves more. The LP’s second single “Beautiful” remains a stunning anthem to this day, and the accompanying video proved the diva was an unwavering advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. The hits and bold choices just kept coming.

As 2002 turned into 2003, the icon dropped videos for three more singles – “Fighters,” “Can’t Hold Us Down” and “The Voice Within.” Imagine, a time when we get five distinct songs and videos to promote a project. This really was a time when the pop girls were not playing games. The end result is an album and promotional campaign that is oft replicated to this day by the likes of Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus. As if you needed any more proof that Christina Aguilera was a living legend in need of constant protection and adoration. Not only that, but it remains a reminder of the unlimited talent and creativity at her hands.

Scroll through a gallery of some of Legend X’s most daring looks from the era up top. After doing that make sure to feast your eyes on all five videos she dropped below.

“Dirrty”

“Beautiful”

“Fighter”

“Can’t Hold Us Down”

“The Voice Within”

What was your favorite part of Xtina’s Stripped era? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!