Niall Horan Drops “No Judgement” & “Heartbreak Weather” Videos

Niall Horan’s sophomore LP, Heartbreak Weather, arrived on Friday (March 13) and it’s a delight from beginning to end. The Irish hitmaker is now getting in a little last minute promo by releasing a couple of videos. The visual for the title track also arrived on Friday and it’s a pastel-hued homage to the 1980s. Which is a perfect fit given the extent to which that decade influenced the song and album as a whole. The “Nice To Meet Ya” singer rocks colorful suits, grooves around a newsroom and is generally adorable.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old doesn’t appear in the video for “No Judgement.” Instead, the clip stars 4-year-old viral sensation Boss Baby Brody and his equally adorable family. They play dress up and bop along to Niall’s latest hit. With the world going in a state of flux due to coronavirus, it will be interesting to see how the One Direction superstar promotes Heartbreak Weather. In many ways, he’s in completely uncharted territory with postponed concerts and TV appearances. Watch both, equally fun videos below.

“No Judgement”:

“Heartbreak Weather”:

