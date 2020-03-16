Dua Lipa Preps K-Pop Remix Of “Physical” featuring MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa

Dua Lipa's 'Physical' Video The UK pop star takes us back to the 1980s with her colorful 'Physical' video. MORE >>

Dua Lipa is the undisputed pop queen of 2020. The disco-flecked “Don’t Start Now” continues to edge its way up the Billboard Hot 100 (it’s currently sitting at number two), while the momentum behind “Physical” grows a little stronger with each passing day. The Brit’s latest bop is sure to enjoy another spurt of popularity on March 18 when the K-Pop remix drops. Yes, Dua is teaming up with Hwa Sa from MAMAMOO — an extremely popular Korean girl band — for a revised version of the banger.

This makes perfect sense. In some ways, the 24-year-old needs to wait for “Don’t Start Now” to run its course before going full tilt with the “Physical” promo while still keeping content-hungry fans interested. She has done that masterfully by dropping an alternate workout video and now the first of quite possibly several remixes. As for her collaborator, this is great exposure for Hwa Sa and MAMAMOO. Could they be the next K-Pop act to conquer the west like BTS, Monsta X and BLACKPINK? See the announcement below.

