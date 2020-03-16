Harry Styles Stops By NPR For A Tiny Desk Concert

Here’s something that’s bound to bring a smile to your face on a dreary and overall depressing Monday afternoon. Harry Styles is the latest artist to stop by NPR to play a Tiny Desk Concert. And his set features a solid lineup of songs off last year’s very, very good Fine Line. Interestingly, he opted out of playing current single “Falling.” It’s a sad decision because the stunning ballad would benefit from the promo. However, the 26-year-old showed some love to previous singles “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You.” He also brought emo vibes with hard-hitting cuts “Cherry” and “To Be So Lonely.”

Basically, it was one hit after another. And Harry delivered predictably knock-out vocals for each song. Between each number he shared some history about the creative process that went into the body of his sophomore album. Important facts include that “To Be So Lonely” was one of his favorite songs to record for the project. However, he joked that he’s feeling the impact of referring to himself as an “arrogant son of a bitch” in the lyrics. Hopefully we can get more live performance videos like this as we begin to see a slew of concert cancellations due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Harry’s exceptional Tiny Desk Concert up top. You can read more about the experience here and revisit his gorgeous “Falling” video below for good measure.

