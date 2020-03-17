Lady Gaga Says ‘ARTPOP’ Was Futuristic & Ahead Of Its Time

Lady Gaga’s stunning Paper magazine cover broke the internet today (March 16) and contained more than a little tea about Chromatica. Mother Monster also opened up about 2013’s polarizing ARTPOP. “I think it’s funny that I’m not allowed to have a sense of humor,” she said in response to her viral tweet about no longer knowing the album. “The internet is essentially a big joke, but if I tell one everyone freaks out. I don’t regret my art, and I wouldn’t suggest anyone do.”

The “Stupid Love” hitmaker then asserts that the world wasn’t quite ready for the album. “I look back at ARTPOP and look at music today, and I see a lot of things that were very… futuristic. Or they were ahead of their time, and I’m okay with saying that.” Gaga is equally proud of Joanne. “[It] was exactly what I wanted to do,” she explained. “The way I wanted to do it, the way I wanted it to sound, and so was ARTPOP — everything about it. Every album has been exactly what I wanted to make at that time.”

“It’s just there was a period where I think I forgot about where I was, and maybe that’s why it’s been so important for me with Chromatica to reestablish where I am for myself,” Gaga mused cryptically. “So that here can mean something very powerful.” Make sure you read the full interview here.

Do you agree with her assessment? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!