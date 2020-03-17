Charli XCX Talks New Music & Being Creative While Self-Quarantining

The entertainment industry has already been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last week or so many of our favs cancelled live events in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease. However that doesn’t necessarily mean an artist has to stop creating. In a series of posts over the last few days, Charli XCX opened up about her experience with being creative in the age of social distancing. “Being a workaholic in quarantine is quite stressful,” she wrote. The “Gone” diva laid out some plans for the foreseeable future alongside (justified) fears for the industry.

That included details about her upcoming new album, which is almost done. “I had one song left to write and then it was all about finishing and production and artwork etc.” Those plans hit a snag. “Obviously things have slowed now but I do feel excited to wrap this up and be releasing new music soon, of course only when it’s ready.” She did share some details about what to expect. For starters, there will be less collaborations than landed on last year’s Charli. Thematically, expect a plethora of songs about “sex and physicality.” She also has a song about the world ending, which feels surprisingly timely.

What is she doing now? Well for starters, Charli is mood-boarding and getting ready to hit the ground running once this is all over. Then there’s plans to re-record vocals for some of the songs that are already done. Frequent collaborator AG Cook is urging her to record more on her own. In the meantime, the siren is toying with plans to drop a song at some point in the coming weeks. One option is a fan-favored banger called “Taxi.” No matter what, it is clear the pop futurist will be at the front of a wave of creative thinkers. Follow along with her diary entries below.

quarantine diary entry 1 📝💓 lol pic.twitter.com/vEhYbHOmWO — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 15, 2020

self quarantine diary entry 2 📝💖 pic.twitter.com/9jVHkYqUQS — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 16, 2020

is this the time to officially release taxi? — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 16, 2020

