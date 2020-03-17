A Remix Of Cardi B’s Coronavirus Rant Goes Viral On iTunes

We’ve been seeing an influx of music inspired by the coronavirus pandemic recently, but nothing quite prepared me for this one. Last week Cardi B took to Instagram to open up about her very real fears of the illness. “Coronavirus,” she shouted. “Shit getting real.” That soundbite was quickly picked up and remixed by DJ iMarkkeyz. And the Brooklyn-based producer turned the rant into a certified banger that is quickly taking over iTunes charts across the globe. At the time of publishing, it’s broken into the Top 5 on the US Hip Hop chart and is steadily climbing the main chart.

Although the rap empress seemed a little miffed by the move at first, she’s since joined in on the fun. “The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes,” she wrote on Instagram. “Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins.” She also toyed with the idea of shooting a video, which will certainly go equally viral. If so, expect it to make a debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in the coming weeks. As for DJ iMarkkeyz, he is grateful to be able to bring some levity to the current situation.

“For me to see everyone dancing, smiling, and not living in fear … that’s the greatest thing I can do,” he told BuzzFeed yesterday. When will we be hearing more music from Cardi? The hitmaker teased a new track at the start of the year, but it has since been delayed by the ongoing pandemic. In the meantime, at least we have this bop as a reminder that all hope and levity isn’t lost. Give the track a listen below and let us know what you think.

