Miley Cyrus Welcomes Demi Lovato On New Instagram Live Show ‘BRIGHT MINDED’

Miley Cyrus has a plan to keep our spirits high during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday (March 16) she launched a new Instagram Live show called BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley. The show’s goal? According to the 27-year-old that would be “staying LIT WITH LOVE in dark times.” She added that there was not a political angle to the series, which strays from discussions of the illness itself. “It is purely for HOPE and escapism.” We’ll get new episodes Monday through Friday at 11:30 am PT for the foreseeable future.

That includes today when Miley was joined by special guest Demi Lovato. The Disney alums linked up remotely over the service. And they filled the livestream with some earnest back and forth. The duo touched on everything from how to keep busy in the age of social distancing (knitting and creative projects are on the table) to their ongoing friendship. They also opened up about memories that ground them if things get out of hand. Demi chimed in with a new refrain that she returns to when struggling with body image issues.

“I’m grateful for the body that’s gotten me through every day of my life no matter what I put it through,” she said. “I’m grateful for the strength and health I have today.” Meanwhile Miley shared some insight into her recent vocal surgery and learning how to work with her voice in a way that is healthier moving forward. What else? Demi opened up about her goal of re-learning how to knit in the coming days. She signed off with a message for her fans that revolved around staying secure in our self image.

“I think it’s so important for anybody that has dealt with body image or anything like that that right now, we’re home with our mirrors it’s so important not to get consumed in negative self talk,” she urged. “Be gentle with yourselves and take care of yourselves as much as possible.” Miley closed things out by playing Demi’s new self-empowerment anthem “I Love Me.” We’ll get a stream of their chat up once it is archived on Miley’s account. In the meantime you can watch her first episode and Demi’s “I Love Me” video below.

