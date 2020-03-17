Lauren Jauregui Is Releasing A New Single Called “Lento”

While most of us in self-isolation, the cogs of the music industry are still churning. At least for now. One of the many artists releasing new music this week is Lauren Jauregui. The 23-year-old fired up her social media accounts to announce “Lento,” her first official single of 2020. Of course, the Fifth Harmony star hasn’t exactly been quiet. So far this year, she has contributed “Invisible Chains” to the Birds Of Prey soundtrack and lent her powerful pipes to Tainy and C. Tangana’s “Nada.”

From the title, it sounds like Lauren’s new single might be another multi-lingual offering. Although it’s hard to decipher much from the glamorous teaser video, which finds the budding solo star walking along a beach at night in a shimmery gown. So far, hitmaker’s post-5H singles have been soulful and contemplative (the very underrated “Expectations” and “More Than That”). Could we finally be getting a banger? Time will tell. “Lento” arrives on March 20. Watch Lauren’s teaser video below.

