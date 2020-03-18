Thalia Teams Up With Pabllo Vittar For New Single “Timida”

Here’s a little glamor for your eyeballs. Mexican pop legend Thalia (perhaps still best-known outside the Spanish-speaking world for 2003 crossover hit “I Want You”) has teamed up with Brazilian sensation Pabllo Vittar. Their new duet is called “Timida” and it promises to be a glitzy banger — at least, if the eye-popping cover art is any indication. The song arrives on Friday (March 20) and is expected to feature on both of their upcoming albums, which are due for release later this year.

Of course, this isn’t Pabllo’s first superstar collaboration. The drag superstar first came to international attention by teaming up with Major Lazer and Anitta on “Sua Cara.” Since then, she has joined forces with Diplo on “Então Vai” and Charli XCX on “Flash Pose.” As for Thalia, well she’s an icon with hits stretching back into the 1990s. Her last album, 2018’s Valiente, found her experimenting with genres like trap and reggaeton, so she’s clearly up for anything. See their announcement below.

