A Spice Comeback! Melanie C Returns With “Who I Am”

While the other Spice Girls stay at home counting their cash between reunion tours, Melanie C has never pumped the breaks on her music career. The UK pop star, now 46, has released seven studio albums and a long list of collaborations and stand-alone singles. Sporty Spice will add to her discography this week with a new single called “Who I Am,” the first taste of a similarly titled LP. She made the announcement on Twitter and shared one of the looks (love the grey wig) from the video.

Always up for an adventure, the last time we heard from Mel she was collaborating with drag collective Sink The Pink on a club banger called “High Heels.” The enduring hitmaker has done it all in her solo career — from flirting with hip-hop on “Never Be The Same Again” featuring Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes to pop/rock anthems like “Next Best Superstar” and musical covers. We’ll know the direction of “Who I Am” soon enough. The song drops tonight or tomorrow morning depending on your time zone. See her announcement below.

💜 ⁣This Thursday I will be releasing my new single #WhoIAm and to celebrate, I will be doing a Live Q&A, at 5pm GMT | 1pm NYC | 2pm Sao Paulo, on Instagram. 🚩 Tweet your questions now! Use #WhoIAm & #AskMelaniecLIVE 🤩I will also be giving away some goodies! pic.twitter.com/voS4VMQguo — Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) March 17, 2020

