Noah Cyrus Announces New Single “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus”

Noah Cyrus joins an increasingly stacked New Music Friday lineup with the intriguingly-titled “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.” The breakout star, who is enjoying a massive streaming hit with “July,” announced the single via Instagram. She kindly included a preview of the song and it sounds like a stripped-back folk ditty. “I got so high that I saw Jesus, he said it’s all going to be okay,” the 20-year-old sings over strummed guitar. “You just need me in your heart, Tennessee whiskey and love.”

This is definitely the right sound for her. We know that Noah can do it all, she has already given us pop anthems, hip-hop bangers and everything in-between, but there’s something about her voice and an acoustic guitar that just sounds right. While “July” continues to make gains on streaming services and iTunes, the “Make Me (Cry)” hitmaker has released a steady stream of new music including “Lonely,” “Fuckyounoah” and a country duet with Jimmie Allen called “This Is Us.” Get a preview of Noah’s next hit below.

