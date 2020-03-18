Stop Being Mean To Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ Instagram is like Cher’s Twitter in that it has a language all of its own. One day, the pop princess will post an inspirational quote or workout video. The next, she will share a random picture of a cheetah. Oh, and the 38-year-old is really fond of her white bathing suit. It all starts to make sense if you have followed her for long enough, but some people have been leaving nasty comments and Britney is not having it. “I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts,” her latest post reads.

“Saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit,” the enduring hitmaker continues. “For me I get really excited about my posts … and I like to share them with you all !!!! I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background !!!! Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings … and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know … this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!!”

Point were made. The pop star then calls for online kindness. “Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another,” she lectures. “PS I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday … I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people !!!! I love you all.” What’s wrong with people? Let Britney post horses all day if she wants. See her statement below.

