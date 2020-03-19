Premiere: Emily Hackett Shares “My Version Of A Love Song”

Emily Hackett marked the passing of Valentine’s Day with “Hangovers & Heartbreak.” The endlessly relatable anthem evokes memories of Shania Twain’s golden hits of the ’90s. It also finds the rising Americana/pop, singer songwriter reflecting on her tendency to give her heart to the wrong person. However her new single “My Version Of A Love Song” proves she’s found a happily ever after. Out tomorrow (March 20), her latest is a sugary sweet tribute to the relationship she shares with her husband. “If I could put a thousand words in a kiss I’d write a novel all over your lips saying I wish I was better at this. But it is what it is,” she sings over a bright instrumental.

“My love for you’s a slow drip. A long trip, after one good strong hit. A lot of bite in just a little bit.” That leads to the equally confessional chorus where she admits that she’s not always good at expressing her feelings in music. “This is my version of a love song. Will you still love me if I get it wrong? Oh baby we both know putting it on paper’s not my nature, but it’s something that I’m working on.” Emily shared the song’s backstory in an exclusive quote. “My producer was making fun of me for a story I told him about my husband telling me I never write any songs for him. I retaliated, saying, ‘I’m happy! I don’t know how to write about that,’” she explained.

“The truth is, it kind of gives me hives to give a compliment. For a songwriter, I really suck at words of affirmation. I can’t remember which one of us said it that day, but it came down to writing, truly, my version of a love song. So of course, that’s what we called it.” The end result is a timely reminder that love exists in even the darkest of times. And here’s the best part: We have it one day early. We’re proud to partner with Emily to bring you an exclusive first listen to “My Version Of A Long Song.” Press play below and let us know what you think.

