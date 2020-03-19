Another Banger? Dua Lipa Teases New Single “Break My Heart”

At the beginning of the month, Dua Lipa revealed that her next single is called “Break My Heart” in an interview with Australian TV show Sunrise. The breakout star added that a video had already been filmed and the release is imminent. That was the last we heard of the song — admittedly, the whole world started to crumble in the meantime — until now. The UK hitmaker fired up her social media accounts to share a black-and-white pic, possibly from the visual, along with the lyric: “I should’ve stayed at home.” She also added a broken heart emoji and the hashtag “#BMH.”

Anything goes at the moment, so Dua’s new banger could drop tonight or next month. In any case, it’s not too far away. And the bop is destined to be worth the wait. Every song from Future Nostalgia has been better than the last from the disco perfection of “Don’t Start Now” to the ’80s-tastic “Physical.” (And, no, I’m not forgetting the wonderfully weird title track). At this rate, the chances of the Brit dropping the best pop album of 2020 are very good. See her latest, cryptic update below.

