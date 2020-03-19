An Important PSA: JoJo Reworks “Leave (Get Out)” Into “Chill (Stay In)”

JoJo is truly a ray of sunshine in these bleak times. The powerhouse vocalist not only blessed us with one of the best songs of 2020 in the form of “Man,” she has also reworked her classic 2004 hit “Leave (Get Out)” into a pandemic-themed PSA called “Chill (Stay In).” It takes a rare artist to serve vocals and scientific facts with only a couple of finger snaps and beats — from slapping her living room table — to come up with something listenable, but JoJo pulls it off with miraculous ease.

“I’ve been chillin at home the past few days, so you gotta FaceTime to talk to me,” the 29-year-old begins the song, “to tell me how we’re gonna get through this together.” JoJo then throws a lot of shade at the people carrying on with life as per normal. “Hope you know that when it’s late at night, I hold on to my pillow tight and wonder why you’re still going outside,” she belts. “I never thought corona could be such a nasty bitch, but now that she’s here, boy, all I want is for you to use common sense.”

That takes us to the chorus. “Stay in! Right now! Do it for humanity!” JoJo demands. “I’m deadass, about that, but we will survive.” Listen to the resurgent hitmaker’s wonderful and educational reworking of “Leave (Get Out)” below. Also, get ready to be slayed by her 4th LP, good to know, on May 1.

