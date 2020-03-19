Hayley Williams Drops New Single “ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS”

Hayley Williams first shared the lyrics of “ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS” on March 8 (i.e. International Women’s Day). Which makes perfect sense because the first taste of Petals For Armor (Part II) celebrates femininity and female solidarity. “I have seen your body and I have seen your beauty,” she begins the song over Taylor York’s dreamy arrangement. “They are separate things, pretty, pretty, pretty things.” The Paramore frontwoman then goes on to celebrate beauty of all shapes and sizes with a floral metaphor.

“Roses, roses, roses, roses, roses, show no concern for colors of a violet,” Hayley sings. “Lotus, lotus, lotus, lotus, lotus, hopes it won’t spark envy in your irises.” The 31-year-old is ably assisted on the track by boygenius, a female supergroup comprised of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. Petals For Armor I ranks as one of the year’s best EPs. When the second half arrives, the “Simmer” singer might just have one of the best albums of the year on her hands. Listen to “ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS” below.

