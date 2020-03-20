Lauren Jauregui Relaunches With Sultry, Bilingual Bop “Lento”

Lauren Jauregui returns to the New Music Friday with a sultry bop called “Lento.” Produced by Tainy, the breezy banger is mostly sung in Spanish. In fact, there’s only one English-language verse — but it gives you a pretty good picture of what the song’s about. “So I keep to myself, I don’t need to be bothered,” the Fifth Harmony star purrs. “But your negativity don’t even bother.” She then lays down the law. “Level that tone, I ain’t your daughter,” the budding solo star warns. “Bitch, I was raised by Caribbean waters.”

You also don’t need a solid grasp of Spanish to enjoy the sexy chorus. “Dale lento, tócamela más lento,” Lauren instructs. “El ritmo me está enciendendo.” As for the timing? Well, it’s just bad luck. “I had planned to give you this first taste of what’s coming for some time,” the 23-year-old explains. “There was truly no way any of us could have prepared for what is happening right now, so I hope you receive ‘Lento’ with as much grace and love as is intended. I hope dancing to it helps your spirit feel joy.”

Listen to the instantly catchy bop below.

