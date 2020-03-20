Tove Lo Blesses Us With A Synth-Pop Gem Called “I’m Coming”

Tove Lo has had a busy 2020. In January, the Swedish pop star dropped a new banger called “Bikini Porn” — mid-album cycle — and then teamed up with Sean Paul for “Calling On Me.” She now joins the New Music Friday lineup with a shimmery, synth-pop anthem called “I’m Coming.” An English-language cover of Veronica Maggio’s “Jag Kommer,” the track is part of a new Spotify initiative that invites Nordic artists to contribute covers, remakes or completely new songs as part of their Studio It’s Hits playlist.

“This song has been one of my absolute favorites since it came out,” Tove says of the 2011 chart-topper. “I have so many memories to it and I’ve always been so impressed with Veronica Maggio’s way with words. I could never write in Swedish the way she can. It’s the perfect mix of poetic, everyday romance and making the Swedish summertime feel epic and melancholic all at once. It was such a cool challenge to translate something so close to my heart.” It goes without saying that she does the song justice. Listen to Tove’s sublime cover below.

Do you love Tove’s cover? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!