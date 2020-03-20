Adam Lambert Drops ‘VELVET’ LP, Unleashes Video For Epic Title Track

Adam Lambert’s quirky, ’70s-influenced VELVET: Side A was one of the best EPs of 2019. Expectations were sky-high for the full project, but the most glamorous American Idol exceeds them with VELVET (out today). Comprised of the original EP and seven new songs, this is wild ride that incorporates everything from disco to glam rock. It’s hard to pick a favorite when the material is this good, but the title track is an instant standout. This is funky, feel-good throwback to the age of platform shoes and flared pants.

“I’ve been feelin’ nostalgic, I know that I’m not the only one,” Adam croons at the beginning of the song. “I think it’s time for a throwback to remind me how to fall in love.” That leads us to flirty chorus. “Just like velvet and I knew… it was cool the first time I felt it,” he belts. “I got that feeling tonight, be my velvet.” It’s nice to hear Adam having so much fun. Speaking of a good time, check out the exceedingly fabulous video below. It was directed by Charlotte Rutherford and finds our hero serving look after look.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!