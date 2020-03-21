Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Kenny Rogers

Last night (March 20), country music great Kenny Rogers passed away from natural causes at 81. The entire music industry is in mourning over his death, but the news hit one person particularly hard. Dolly Parton, the bearded superstar’s longtime collaborator, sobbed as she expressed her grief on social media. “I couldn’t believe it this morning when I got up, turned on the TV, checking in to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away,” she begins with admirable grace and composure.

“I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be talking to God some time today, if he ain’t already, and he’s going to be asking him to spread some light on a bunch of this darkness going on here.” This is where you might need to grab a tissue. “I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart’s broken and a big ole chunk of it has gone with him today,” Dolly continued, voice shaking. “And I think I can speak for all his family, his friends, his fans, when I say that I will always love you.”

Of course, the pair will forever be linked due to their 1983 number one hit “Islands In The Stream.” That duet will go down as their most beloved collaboration, but Kenny and Dolly recorded dozens of songs together including a much-loved Christmas album. Most recently, they joined forces on 2013’s lovely “You Can’t Make Old Friends.” I’ll let Dolly have the final word. “You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone,” she captioned the video (below). “I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend.”

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

