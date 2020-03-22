New Find: somegirlnamedanna Introduces Herself On “hello i am”

Born and raised in a small town in Minnesota, somegirlnamedanna was raised on a steady diet of Joni Mitchell, Tori Amos and Tracy Chapman. Those influences are reflected — along with a scoop of Imogen Heap — on her major label debut single, “hello i am.” Short and sweet, the 1:47 minute song is a literal calling card. “Grew up, no TV, just had my mind to keep me company,” she begins the song, referencing her sheltered upbringing. “Lost in my thoughts, never thought about my destiny.”

That takes us to the chorus. “You wanna know who I am, I’m just some girl,” the newcomer sings. “With blood on my hands from trying to love the world.” It’s certainly one of the more intriguing debut singles of 2020. What’s it all about? “This is my story, how I grew up, my life, and everything up to this point,” somegirlnamedanna explains in the press release. “I wanted to say this before anything else. hello, i am anna and I can’t wait to meet you.” Mark her down as One To Watch and listen to the track below.

