Troye Sivan Announces New Single “TAKE YOURSELF HOME”

Here’s a little something to lift your spirits. Troye Sivan is releasing a new single called “TAKE YOURSELF HOME” on April 1. The Aussie pop star, who co-wrote the song with Leland, Tayla Parx and OzGo, also revealed the striking cover art on which he unveils a whole new look — complete with a bridge piercing. It’s unclear if this is a stand-alone single or the first taste of TS3, but we’ll know more as the release date approaches. Impressively, Troye is using the rollout to champion other creatives affected by the pandemic.

“WE’RE GOING ROGUE,” he wrote on Instagram. “I WOULD LIKE TO RELEASE NEW MUSIC I JUST DECIDED. FREELANCE ARTISTS (GRAPHIC DESIGNERS, ANIMATION ARTISTS) HMU I WANT TO WORK WITH YOU AND TAKE THE MONEY I WOULD BE SPENDING ON MUSIC VIDEOS AND GIVE IT TO YOU. THIS IS A TOUGH AND SCARY TIME AND I FEEL SO LUCKY TO HAVE MUSIC AND ART TO GET ME THROUGH EMOTIONALLY AND FINANCIALLY AND I WANT TO SHARE THAT SO BAD. I HAVE NO IDEA WHEN THIS SONG IS GONNA COME OUT BC I HAVEN’T REALLY SPOKEN TO ANYONE ABOUT IT YET BUT ITS GONNA BE SOON AS HELL.”

See the cover of Troye’s new single below.

