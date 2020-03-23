Dua Lipa Pushes The Release Date Of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Forward

Dua Lipa's 'Physical' Video The UK pop star takes us back to the 1980s with her colorful 'Physical' video. MORE >>

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia surfaced online over the weekend, prompting the UK superstar to push the album release date forward to this Friday (i.e. March 27). Another factor in the decision was the current health crisis facing the world. If anything can lift our collective spirits, it’s a collection of bangers. “I hope [the album] brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance,” the 24-year-old told fans during an Instagram live chat. “I hope I make you proud.”

Oh, and there was another interesting tidbit for Dua connoisseurs. She is releasing the long-hyped “Break My Heart” as the third single from the album on Wednesday. The Brit even shared a still from the video, which evokes the “New Rules” visual. And that’s obviously a good thing. Given the strength of “Don’t Start Now” — currently number two on the Billboard Hot 100 — and “Physical,” expectations are sky-high for Dua’s sophomore LP. See her latest updates below and brace yourself for bops.

