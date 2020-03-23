The Weeknd Loses His Head In Demented “In Your Eyes” Video

The Weeknd’s After Hours arrived on Friday and it’s predicted to have one of the year’s biggest debuts. (Tracking has the album selling more than 400,000 units in the first week). Jam-packed with synth-drenched, ’80s-influenced bops, it’s hard to narrow it down to a few highlights. However, if pushed, “In Your Eyes” would be near the top of the list. Co-produced by Max Martin and Oscar Holter, the flashy banger is an Italo-disco fever dream with an instantly catchy chorus and a multitude of hooks.

“I just pretend that I’m in the dark, I don’t regret ’cause my heart can’t take a loss,” The Weeknd begins the song. “I’d rather be so oblivious, I’d rather be with you.” The Canadian superstar comes clean on the chorus, however. “In your eyes, I see there’s something burning inside you,” he croons. “In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile but you try to.” All in all, it’s quite romantic. Which makes the serial killer-themed video something of a surprise. Abel hunts his victim with a knife, but ends up coming off second best. Watch the Anton Tammi-directed mini-movie below.

