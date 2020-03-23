Future Hit: SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” Is Going To Be Big

From Felix Jaehn’s update of OMI’s “Cheerleader” to Cedric Gervais’ uptempo overhaul of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” remixes have a long history of propelling songs up the charts — often years after they were originally released. That looks to be the case for SAINt JHN’s “Roses.” First released back in 2016, the hip-hop anthem enjoyed a massive revival in 2019 thanks to Imanbek’s unofficial remix. When it started doing numbers, the Kazakh DJ’s version was given SAINt JHN’s seal of approval and it instantly exploded across Europe.

The bone-rattling remix of “Roses” topped the charts from Russia to the UK, and is now starting to make serious moves in the US. In fact, it just cracked the top 30 most-played songs on Spotify — it has accumulated more than 200 million streams in total — and should make its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 any time now. The last song to explode this organically was Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” and it eventually went top five. Don’t be too surprised if “Roses” scales similar heights. What’s the appeal? Well, this is a BANGER.

“I walk in the corner with the money on my finger,” the Guyanese-American rapper spits over Imanbek’s booming beats. “She might get it popping, I might wife her for the winter.” The ace up his sleeve? “All I need is roses.” Throw in some undeniable hooks (“turn up baby, turn up!”) and a couple of memorable lyrics (“you know how I get too lit when I turn it on”), and you have the party anthem of 2020. That’s if we’re ever allowed to have parties again. Anyway, check out the one-take visual for SAINt JHN’s “Roses” remix below.

